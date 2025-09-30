The Analyst Verdict: GoDaddy In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $184.33, a high estimate of $214.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. A 16.97% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $222.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of GoDaddy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $160.00 $215.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $214.00 $234.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $175.00 $225.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $157.00 $198.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoDaddy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

Discovering GoDaddy: A Closer Look

GoDaddy provides domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

GoDaddy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: GoDaddy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 66.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.