The Analyst Verdict: ZIM Integrated Shipping In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping, revealing an average target of $13.42, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.80. Experiencing a 1.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $13.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ZIM Integrated Shipping by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Raises Underweight $10.00 $9.80 Marco Limite Barclays Lowers Underweight $13.30 $14.80 Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Raises Underweight $9.80 $9.50 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $17.00 $17.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZIM Integrated Shipping. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ZIM Integrated Shipping. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ZIM Integrated Shipping's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZIM Integrated Shipping analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Financial Insights: ZIM Integrated Shipping

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: ZIM Integrated Shipping's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.