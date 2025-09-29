Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss DT Midstream Stock

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated DT Midstream and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $113.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $108.00. Marking an increase of 4.98%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $108.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of DT Midstream by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $118.00 $114.00 Robert Mosca Mizuho Raises Neutral $108.00 $105.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $118.00 $113.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $108.00 $102.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $117.00 $108.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of DT Midstream compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of DT Midstream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DT Midstream's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into DT Midstream's Background

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

A Deep Dive into DT Midstream's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DT Midstream's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.73.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

