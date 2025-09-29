A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Through 7 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $510.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $560.00 and a low estimate of $428.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.15% increase from the previous average price target of $439.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $560.00 $460.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $526.00 $428.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $500.00 - Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $554.00 $390.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $485.00 $483.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $523.00 $458.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $428.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease with high unmet medical need that can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and premature mortality. The company's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1353.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

