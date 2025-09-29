Analyst Expectations For Sonoco Prods's Future

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sonoco Prods (NYSE: SON) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.2, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.20, the current average has increased by 3.83%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Sonoco Prods among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $56.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $58.00 $53.00 Anojja Shah UBS Raises Neutral $50.00 $48.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $50.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sonoco Prods. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sonoco Prods. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sonoco Prods compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sonoco Prods's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Sonoco Prods's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sonoco Prods analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Sonoco Prods

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 40 years.

Sonoco Prods's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sonoco Prods's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 49.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sonoco Prods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sonoco Prods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonoco Prods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sonoco Prods's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.