8 Analysts Assess Electronic Arts: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Electronic Arts, revealing an average target of $185.12, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.24% lower than the prior average price target of $185.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Electronic Arts by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Neutral $200.00 $210.00 Nick McKay Freedom Capital Markets Raises Hold $195.00 $185.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Raises Neutral $160.00 $150.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $170.00 $168.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Neutral $168.00 $166.00 Conor Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $168.00 - Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Electronic Arts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Electronic Arts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Electronic Arts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Electronic Arts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Electronic Arts analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Electronic Arts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Electronic Arts's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Electronic Arts's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Electronic Arts's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Electronic Arts's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.