7 Analysts Have This To Say About Ford Motor

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Ford Motor (NYSE: F), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ford Motor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.93, accompanied by a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.56% increase from the previous average price target of $9.71.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ford Motor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Philippe Houchois Jefferies Raises Underperform $9.00 $8.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $11.00 $10.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.50 $9.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $9.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ford Motor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ford Motor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ford Motor's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ford Motor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.97%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ford Motor's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

