7 Analysts Have This To Say About Tempus AI

Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.71, along with a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. Marking an increase of 14.16%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $73.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Tempus AI by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $90.00 - Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tempus AI. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempus AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Tempus AI's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tempus AI's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tempus AI analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 89.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tempus AI's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.