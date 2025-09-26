Expert Outlook: Palo Alto Networks Through The Eyes Of 27 Analysts

27 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|12
|12
|2
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|9
|10
|2
|0
|1
|3M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $216.56, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.25% increase from the previous average price target of $213.88.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
The perception of Palo Alto Networks by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Announces
|Buy
|$245.00
|-
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$216.00
|$210.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$210.00
|$205.00
|Junaid Siddiqui
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$205.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$207.00
|$204.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$232.00
|$232.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Daniel Ives
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$225.00
|$225.00
|Todd Weller
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|$205.00
|$205.00
|John Difucci
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Sell
|$135.00
|$130.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$228.00
|$225.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$212.00
|$212.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$215.00
|$210.00
|Tal Liani
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|$215.00
|$215.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$225.00
|$215.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Jonathan Ruykhaver
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$223.00
|$223.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Lowers
|Buy
|$215.00
|$235.00
|Brad Zelnick
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$220.00
|$200.00
|Roger Boyd
|UBS
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$185.00
|$200.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$225.00
|$200.00
|Peter Weed
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$204.00
|$225.00
|Rudy Kessinger
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$215.00
|$225.00
|Catharine Trebnick
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$225.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palo Alto Networks. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palo Alto Networks compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Palo Alto Networks's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Palo Alto Networks's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Palo Alto Networks analyst ratings.
Discovering Palo Alto Networks: A Closer Look
Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.
Palo Alto Networks: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Palo Alto Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Palo Alto Networks's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Palo Alto Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Palo Alto Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.
