4 Analysts Assess Atlantic Union Bankshares: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE: AUB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.75, with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.38% from the previous average price target of $40.00.

The perception of Atlantic Union Bankshares by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $46.00 - Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.00 $33.00 Steve Moss Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $42.00 $41.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $45.00 $46.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atlantic Union Bankshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Atlantic Union Bankshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Through its community bank subsidiary, the company provides financial services, including banking, trust, and wealth management. The bank is a full-service community bank offering consumers and businesses a wide range of banking and related financial services, including checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and other depository services, as well as loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. The company operates through two reportable operating segments: Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking, with corporate support functions such as corporate treasury and others included in Corporate Other. It derives maximum revenue from Wholesale Banking.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Atlantic Union Bankshares's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 93.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atlantic Union Bankshares's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlantic Union Bankshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Atlantic Union Bankshares adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

