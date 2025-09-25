What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Comerica

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Comerica (NYSE: CMA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $68.15, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 12.05%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $60.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Comerica. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $75.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $68.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $72.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $68.00 $61.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $60.00 $56.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $68.00 $61.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $73.00 $69.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $68.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $61.00 $54.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $60.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Comerica. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Comerica's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Key Indicators: Comerica's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Comerica showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.03% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

