4 Analysts Have This To Say About Blackstone Secured

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Blackstone Secured (NYSE: BXSL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $30.75, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.5% increase from the previous average price target of $30.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Blackstone Secured's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean-Paul Adams B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $32.00 - Doug Harter UBS Announces Neutral $31.00 - Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blackstone Secured's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blackstone Secured's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Blackstone Secured

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the company are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in originated loans and other securities, including syndicated loans of private U.S. companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans, unsecured and subordinated loans, and other securities.

Blackstone Secured: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Blackstone Secured's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone Secured's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 91.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

