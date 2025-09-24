12 Analysts Have This To Say About GXO Logistics

Analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics GXO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GXO Logistics, revealing an average target of $58.92, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Marking an increase of 14.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $51.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of GXO Logistics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Creuset Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $68.00 $52.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $56.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $50.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $57.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $62.00 $55.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $58.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Raises Buy $62.00 $48.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $45.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $56.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $52.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $57.00 $48.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Raises Hold $48.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GXO Logistics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of GXO Logistics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GXO Logistics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GXO Logistics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a contract logistics company. Its revenue is diversified across numerous verticals and customers, including many multinational corporations. It provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services differentiated by its ability to deliver technology-enabled, customized solutions at scale. Geographically, it generates revenue from the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, and other countries, and derives the majority of its revenue from the United Kingdom.

GXO Logistics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: GXO Logistics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: GXO Logistics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GXO Logistics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.22%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.89, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

