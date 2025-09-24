Freeport-McMoRan Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Freeport-McMoRan FCX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Freeport-McMoRan, presenting an average target of $52.25, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.84% from the previous average price target of $47.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Freeport-McMoRan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $54.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $55.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $45.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Neutral $50.00 $45.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Paul Forward Stifel Announces Buy $56.00 - Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $42.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Freeport-McMoRan's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Freeport-McMoRan analyst ratings.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. we expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Financial Insights: Freeport-McMoRan

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.