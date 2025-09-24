Expert Outlook: Adobe Through The Eyes Of 16 Analysts

Ratings for Adobe ADBE were provided by 16 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 9 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Adobe, revealing an average target of $428.44, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. This current average has decreased by 9.59% from the previous average price target of $473.88.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Adobe's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $450.00 $520.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $405.00 $450.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $420.00 $470.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $475.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $375.00 $400.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $465.00 $460.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $470.00 $500.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $400.00 $450.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $460.00 $500.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $430.00 $480.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $460.00 $530.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $460.00 $567.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $400.00 $430.00 Omar Sheikh Redburn Atlantic Lowers Sell $280.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adobe. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Adobe compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Adobe's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Adobe's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adobe analyst ratings.

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Key Indicators: Adobe's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Adobe's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Adobe's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adobe's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adobe's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Adobe's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

