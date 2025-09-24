Breaking Down Lam Research: 24 Analysts Share Their Views

Lam Research LRCX underwent analysis by 24 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 5 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lam Research, revealing an average target of $112.5, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.5% increase from the previous average price target of $100.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lam Research is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $160.00 $130.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $92.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $130.00 $120.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $113.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $92.00 $94.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $108.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Raises Buy $120.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $95.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $94.00 $87.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $90.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $92.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $70.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $95.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $115.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $75.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $108.00 $87.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $87.00 $82.00

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lam Research showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.58% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Lam Research's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

