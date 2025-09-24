Breaking Down Wells Fargo: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Wells Fargo WFC in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $88.0, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.77% increase from the previous average price target of $84.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Wells Fargo is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $91.00 $92.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $83.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $78.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Wells Fargo Better

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Wells Fargo

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

