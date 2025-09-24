Breaking Down Pinnacle Finl Partners: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Pinnacle Finl Partners PNFP in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pinnacle Finl Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $119.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $95.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.67%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Pinnacle Finl Partners among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $107.00 $111.00 Vilas Abraham UBS Lowers Neutral $108.00 $121.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $125.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $104.00 $133.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Lowers Hold $110.00 $145.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $140.00 $134.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $125.00 $115.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $123.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pinnacle Finl Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Pinnacle Finl Partners's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pinnacle Finl Partners analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pinnacle Finl Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

A Deep Dive into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinnacle Finl Partners's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pinnacle Finl Partners's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Pinnacle Finl Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.