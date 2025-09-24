Deep Dive Into Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $178.0, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $151.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.23% from the previous average price target of $174.11.

The standing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $167.00 $163.00 Madhu Kumar Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $185.00 $162.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $163.00 $162.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $151.00 $145.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $202.00 $202.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $162.00 $165.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $165.00 $166.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -68.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

