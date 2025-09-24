50 Analysts Have This To Say About Alphabet

In the last three months, 50 analysts have published ratings on Alphabet GOOGL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 21 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 10 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 10 11 8 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $228.54, along with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average has increased by 10.74% from the previous average price target of $206.38.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alphabet is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $201.00 $201.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $275.00 $215.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $225.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $290.00 $250.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $220.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $280.00 $225.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $280.00 $240.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $235.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $220.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $265.00 $230.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $224.00 $191.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $245.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $190.00 $165.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $184.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $203.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $202.00 $192.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $208.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $232.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $201.00 $196.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $222.00 $218.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $191.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $195.00 $185.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $218.00 $200.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $205.00 $185.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $195.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $192.00 $186.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $196.00 $171.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $210.00 $178.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Alphabet's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Alphabet Better

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alphabet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.79% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

