Demystifying ATAI Life Sciences: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for ATAI Life Sciences ATAI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.4, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.67% increase from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of ATAI Life Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $14.00 - Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ATAI Life Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ATAI Life Sciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ATAI Life Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of ATAI Life Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About ATAI Life Sciences

ATAI Life Sciences NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop effective mental health treatments to transform patient outcomes. The company's pipeline of psychedelic-based therapies includes VLS-01 (buccal film DMT) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and EMP-01 (oral R-MDMA) for social anxiety disorder. It is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for TRD.

ATAI Life Sciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ATAI Life Sciences's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 163.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ATAI Life Sciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3856.61%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ATAI Life Sciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ATAI Life Sciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

