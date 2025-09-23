Expert Outlook: Cinemark Holdings Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Cinemark Holdings CNK, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $35.25, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average has decreased by 0.11% from the previous average price target of $35.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Cinemark Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Lowers Buy $34.00 $36.00 Patrick Sholl Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $33.00 $36.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $37.00 $32.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $36.00 - Eric Handler Roth Capital Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Cinemark Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cinemark Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Cinemark Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cinemark Holdings's Background

Cinemark Holdings Inc is a geographically diverse operator in the motion picture exhibition industry in the United States. The company generates revenue from filmed entertainment box office receipts and concession sales, with additional revenue from screen advertising, screen rentals, and other revenue streams, such as transactional fees, vendor marketing promotions, studio trailer placements, meeting rentals, and electronic video games located in some of the theatres.

Understanding the Numbers: Cinemark Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cinemark Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cinemark Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cinemark Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cinemark Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cinemark Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

