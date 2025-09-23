Breaking Down Ally Financial: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Ally Financial ALLY were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Ally Financial and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 12.36%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Ally Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $42.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $59.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $37.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $44.00 $36.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $39.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $59.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ally Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ally Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ally Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ally Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ally Financial

Formerly the captive financial arm of General Motors, Ally Financial became an independent publicly traded firm in 2014 and is one of the largest consumer auto lenders in the country. While the firm has expanded its product offerings over time, it remains primarily focused on auto lending, with more than 70% of its loan book in consumer auto loans and dealer financing. Ally also offers auto insurance, commercial loans, credit cards, and holds a portfolio of mortgage debt, giving the bank a diversified business model, which includes brokerage services.

Breaking Down Ally Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ally Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ally Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ally Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ally Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

