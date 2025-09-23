Breaking Down EchoStar: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

EchoStar SATS underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $73.8, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average reflects an increase of 66.22% from the previous average price target of $44.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of EchoStar by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Neutral $85.00 $67.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $59.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $25.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $67.00 $43.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $67.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to EchoStar. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of EchoStar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EchoStar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of EchoStar's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EchoStar

Satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 5 million US satellite customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It also serves 2 million customers under the Sling brand. EchoStar has also amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business, serving approximately 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. The firm has agreed to sell a portion of its wireless licenses to AT&T and SpaceX, and will rely heavily on the AT&T network to serve customers. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 800,000 internet customers.

Understanding the Numbers: EchoStar's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, EchoStar faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.76% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EchoStar's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EchoStar's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EchoStar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

