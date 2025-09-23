Analyst Expectations For Oshkosh's Future

Analysts' ratings for Oshkosh OSK over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $160.0, with a high estimate of $188.00 and a low estimate of $131.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.32% increase from the previous average price target of $138.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Oshkosh's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $180.00 $140.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $148.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $164.00 $149.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $188.00 $169.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Raises Buy $148.00 $111.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $149.00 $119.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $131.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Oshkosh. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Oshkosh compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Oshkosh's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Oshkosh's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Oshkosh: A Closer Look

Oshkosh Corp is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms. The company had manufactured joint light tactical vehicles for the U.S. Department of Defense. The company reports in three segments: Access, Vocational and Defense. It derives maximum revenue from Access Segment.

Breaking Down Oshkosh's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Oshkosh's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oshkosh's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oshkosh's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oshkosh's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Oshkosh adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

