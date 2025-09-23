Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss ODDITY Tech Stock

Ratings for ODDITY Tech ODD were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated ODDITY Tech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $76.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. This current average has increased by 15.29% from the previous average price target of $66.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of ODDITY Tech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $72.00 - Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $56.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $72.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $65.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $60.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $65.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ODDITY Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ODDITY Tech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ODDITY Tech compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ODDITY Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ODDITY Tech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ODDITY Tech's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ODDITY Tech analyst ratings.

About ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Ltd offers a consumer tech platform that is built to transform the beauty and wellness market. The ODDITY platform is designed to support a portfolio of brands and services that innovate and disrupt the expansive beauty and wellness market. It consumes user data to develop physical beauty and wellness products that deliver performance and functionality. Its brands include SpoiledChild and IL Makiage.

Financial Insights: ODDITY Tech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ODDITY Tech's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ODDITY Tech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ODDITY Tech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.47% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ODDITY Tech's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, ODDITY Tech faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.