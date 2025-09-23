The Analyst Verdict: Merit Medical Systems In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Merit Medical Systems MMSI underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $104.14, with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.55% lower than the prior average price target of $106.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Merit Medical Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $103.00 $103.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $108.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $102.00 $108.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $105.00 $110.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $103.00 $103.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Merit Medical Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Merit Medical Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Merit Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

