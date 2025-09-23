Where Rivian Automotive Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive RIVN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.22, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.57% lower than the prior average price target of $15.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Rivian Automotive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $9.00 $10.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $21.00 $23.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Chris Pierce Needham Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rivian Automotive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rivian Automotive's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Rivian Automotive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Rivian Automotive: A Closer Look

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Key Indicators: Rivian Automotive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -85.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rivian Automotive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -18.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

