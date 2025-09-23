Demystifying Cummins: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

Cummins CMI underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cummins and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $422.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $355.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.49% from the previous average price target of $368.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cummins. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $485.00 $425.00 Rob Wertheimer Melius Research Announces Buy $500.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $380.00 $342.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Raises Buy $425.00 $380.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $387.00 $381.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $355.00 $315.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Cummins compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cummins's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cummins

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel and other engines used in heavy- and medium-duty commercial trucks, off-highway equipment, and locomotives, in addition to prime power and standby generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include filtration products, transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Sales are approximately 60% US and Canada and 40% rest of the world. Much of Cummins' foreign sales (China, India, and so forth) are through joint ventures. The company operates 650 distributors and over 19,000 dealer locations across 190 countries. Cummins' business model is unique as it competes with many of its heavy-duty truck manufacturer customers, which also make their own engines.

Key Indicators: Cummins's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Cummins faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.74% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cummins's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cummins's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cummins's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

