What 44 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Ratings for NVIDIA NVDA were provided by 44 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 22 21 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 11 9 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 9 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $213.11, with a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.55% from the previous average price target of $191.05.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of NVIDIA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $200.00 $210.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $215.00 $170.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $195.00 $135.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $245.00 $195.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $206.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $220.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $210.00 $210.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $228.00 $210.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $240.00 $240.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $225.00 $185.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $215.00 $200.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $212.00 $202.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $225.00 $195.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $214.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $205.00 $175.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $210.00 $175.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $215.00 $190.00 Joshua Buchalter TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $140.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $200.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $206.00 $200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $205.00 $192.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $185.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $170.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $192.00 $185.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $180.00 Ingo Wermann DZ Bank Raises Buy $195.00 $160.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $235.00 $205.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $185.00 - Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $185.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of NVIDIA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering NVIDIA: A Closer Look

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NVIDIA

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: NVIDIA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 55.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NVIDIA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 56.53%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

