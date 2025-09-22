Demystifying D-Wave Quantum: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum QBTS over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for D-Wave Quantum, presenting an average target of $24.12, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 28.64% from the previous average price target of $18.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of D-Wave Quantum by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $22.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $22.00 $13.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Announces Buy $26.00 - David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Announces Buy $30.00 - Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $20.00 - Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $20.00 -

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Key Indicators: D-Wave Quantum's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining D-Wave Quantum's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.78% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: D-Wave Quantum's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5406.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): D-Wave Quantum's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -37.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): D-Wave Quantum's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -28.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: D-Wave Quantum's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

