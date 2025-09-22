Analyst Expectations For United Rentals's Future

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of United Rentals URI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated United Rentals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $933.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $1150.00 and a low estimate of $620.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.36% increase from the previous average price target of $830.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive United Rentals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1000.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $1075.00 $960.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $955.00 $702.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $952.00 $786.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $960.00 $865.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Neutral $835.00 $780.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $895.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Underweight $620.00 $565.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $950.00 $920.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Rentals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Rentals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for United Rentals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company, principally operating in the US and Canada. It has 16% share in a highly fragmented market serving general industrial (49%), commercial construction (46%), and residential construction (5%). The company operates a $21 billion fleet of equipment, including aerial platforms, forklifts, excavators, trucks, power generators, and various other materials serving local and national accounts from nearly 1,600 locations in North America and 100 abroad. It has pursued a strategy of bundling specialty rental capabilities to offer its customers more advanced solutions in addition to its core equipment rental business, supporting its ambitions to become a one-stop shop for customers and enhance and maintain its margin profile.

United Rentals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining United Rentals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.51% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

