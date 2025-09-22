Expert Outlook: Primoris Services Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Primoris Services PRIM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Primoris Services, presenting an average target of $117.91, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.25% from the previous average price target of $98.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Primoris Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Wang GLJ Research Announces Buy $160.00 - Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $112.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $129.00 $119.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $85.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $119.00 $98.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $102.00 $90.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Raises Overweight $98.00 $79.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $102.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Primoris Services's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Primoris Services's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Primoris Services analyst ratings.

Discovering Primoris Services: A Closer Look

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Breaking Down Primoris Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Primoris Services's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

