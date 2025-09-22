Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For C4 Therapeutics

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on C4 Therapeutics CCCC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for C4 Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $7.0, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 55.56% increase from the previous average price target of $4.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of C4 Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $6.00 $6.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $8.00 - Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $6.00 $3.00 Brad Canino Guggenheim Announces Buy $8.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to C4 Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C4 Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of C4 Therapeutics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of C4 Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know C4 Therapeutics Better

C4 Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. The Company is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. Its degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, and drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. Its pipeline is Cemsidomide, CFT1946, and CFT8919.

Breaking Down C4 Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C4 Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -46.17% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -402.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): C4 Therapeutics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C4 Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

