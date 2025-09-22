Deep Dive Into Grid Dynamics Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Highlighting a 23.45% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $16.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Grid Dynamics Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Surinder Thind Jefferies Announces Buy $11.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $11.00 $13.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $20.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $13.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grid Dynamics Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grid Dynamics Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Grid Dynamics Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grid Dynamics Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Grid Dynamics Holdings Better

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc is a provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and advanced analytics services. The company delivers tailored solutions in several industry verticals like Tech, Media and Telecom, Retail, Finance and Consumer Packaged goods (CPG)/manufacturing. The company derives maximum revenue from Retails. Geographically company earns revenue from North America, Europe and other regions.

Grid Dynamics Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Grid Dynamics Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grid Dynamics Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Grid Dynamics Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.