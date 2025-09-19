Analyst Expectations For Enphase Energy's Future

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Enphase Energy ENPH, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 3 1 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Enphase Energy, presenting an average target of $38.92, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $19.80. A 17.44% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $47.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Enphase Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Raises Hold $36.00 $28.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $28.00 $32.00 Martin Malloy Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $45.00 - Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $42.00 $49.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Underweight $29.00 $28.00 Dimple Gosai B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $31.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $77.00 $86.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $19.80 $31.11 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $51.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $37.00 $64.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $28.00 $40.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $53.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $32.00 $77.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Hold $45.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Enphase Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enphase Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.37. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

