The Analyst Verdict: Semler Scientific In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Semler Scientific SMLR in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $79.4, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.79% from the previous average price target of $78.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Semler Scientific among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Lowers Buy $80.00 $95.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $60.00 $61.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $61.00 - Matt Galinko Maxim Group Announces Buy $95.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $101.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Semler Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Semler Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Semler Scientific compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Semler Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Semler Scientific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Semler Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Semler Scientific analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Semler Scientific Better

Semler Scientific Inc is a United States based company that is engaged in providing technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary products and services that assist customers, including insurance plans, physicians, and risk assessment groups, in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. The company markets its vascular-testing product under the QuantaFlo brand, which is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. also invest in bitcoin and have adopted bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset. Company's healthcare technology solutions business is predominant operational focus, providing cash flows and enabling it to pursue bitcoin.

Financial Milestones: Semler Scientific's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Semler Scientific faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -43.19% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Semler Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 814.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semler Scientific's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Semler Scientific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 16.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Semler Scientific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.