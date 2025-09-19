The Analyst Verdict: BILL Holdings In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

Ratings for BILL Holdings BILL were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BILL Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $57.21, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average has decreased by 3.03% from the previous average price target of $59.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BILL Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Buy $63.00 $50.00 Darrin Peller Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $70.00 - Ken Wong Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $43.00 $50.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $54.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $52.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $48.00 $50.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $70.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $52.00 $55.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $49.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $47.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BILL Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of BILL Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Financial Milestones: BILL Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, BILL Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

