What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kohl's

Ratings for Kohl's KSS were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 6 2 2 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.96, with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average reflects an increase of 44.59% from the previous average price target of $7.58.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kohl's. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $9.00 $5.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $8.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $11.00 $7.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $15.00 $9.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $8.00 $5.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Sell $4.50 $4.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $13.00 $8.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $16.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Kohl's's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kohl's's Background

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Understanding the Numbers: Kohl's's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Kohl's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.98% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.75, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

