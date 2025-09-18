20 Analysts Have This To Say About Monday.Com

Ratings for Monday.Com MNDY were provided by 20 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 9 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Monday.Com, revealing an average target of $269.05, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average has decreased by 16.14% from the previous average price target of $320.85.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Monday.Com's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $257.00 $286.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $205.00 $240.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $270.00 $350.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $275.00 $325.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $255.00 $350.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $300.00 $325.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $290.00 $360.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $215.00 $310.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $258.00 $345.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $240.00 $310.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $326.00 $381.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Lowers Buy $240.00 $340.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $330.00 $360.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $260.00 $330.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $250.00 $400.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $310.00 $280.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Monday.Com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Monday.Com Better

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Monday.Com

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Monday.Com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monday.Com's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monday.Com's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

