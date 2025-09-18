5 Analysts Have This To Say About Douglas Emmett

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Douglas Emmett DEI, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.6, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 0.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $18.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Douglas Emmett. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $18.00 $19.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 John Kim BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $17.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $19.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Douglas Emmett. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Douglas Emmett compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Douglas Emmett compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Douglas Emmett's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Douglas Emmett's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Douglas Emmett analyst ratings.

Get to Know Douglas Emmett Better

Douglas Emmett Inc is an integrated, self-administered, and self-managed REIT. It is an owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in coastal submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The group focuses on owning, acquiring, developing, and managing a substantial market share of office properties and multifamily communities in neighborhoods with supply constraints, high-end executive housing, and key lifestyle amenities. Its properties are located in the Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Burbank, Century City, Olympic Corridor, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills and Westwood submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, and in Honolulu, Hawaii. It has two business segments, the office segment and the multifamily segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Douglas Emmett's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Douglas Emmett's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.71% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Douglas Emmett's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Douglas Emmett's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Douglas Emmett's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Douglas Emmett's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.