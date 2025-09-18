Analyst Expectations For CryoPort's Future

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CryoPort CYRX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CryoPort, presenting an average target of $13.8, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.92% from the previous average price target of $12.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of CryoPort's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Raises Buy $15.00 $10.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $16.00 - Paul Knight Keybanc Maintains Overweight $15.00 $15.00 Helfey Hannah Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $13.00 - David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CryoPort. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CryoPort. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CryoPort compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CryoPort's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CryoPort's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CryoPort analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering CryoPort: A Closer Look

CryoPort Inc is a leader serving the life sciences industry as a provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences in the biopharma/pharma, animal health, and reproductive medicine markets. It operates in two reportable segments: Life Sciences Services and Life Sciences Products. Geographically the company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC), generating a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

CryoPort: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CryoPort's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 227.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CryoPort's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 24.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 14.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CryoPort's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.