The Analyst Verdict: Alibaba Gr Hldgs In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $168.4, a high estimate of $195.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average has increased by 7.95% from the previous average price target of $156.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alibaba Gr Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $190.00 $175.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Buy $178.00 $165.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $190.00 $145.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Raises Buy $187.00 $148.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $153.00 $142.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $195.00 $176.00 Jason Helfstein Mizuho Raises Outperform $159.00 $149.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Raises Buy $152.00 $135.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $180.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alibaba Gr Hldgs: A Closer Look

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Financial Milestones: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alibaba Gr Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.82% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

