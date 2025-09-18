A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Dollar Tree Through 19 Analysts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dollar Tree DLTR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 4 2 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Dollar Tree, presenting an average target of $117.37, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a 6.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $110.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Dollar Tree among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Heinbockel Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $130.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $96.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Underperform $75.00 $70.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $124.00 $130.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $140.00 $138.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $127.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $108.00 $112.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Reduce $95.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $130.00 $100.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $108.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $112.00 $93.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $127.00 $109.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $108.00 $104.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $105.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $138.00 $111.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $95.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $94.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dollar Tree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Tree compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dollar Tree's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dollar Tree's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dollar Tree analyst ratings.

Discovering Dollar Tree: A Closer Look

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,800 shops under its namesake banner. About 50% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2024 were consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% variety items (including toys and homewares), and 5% seasonal items. Dollar Tree sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. The retailer has agreed to sell Family Dollar (with about 7,000 stores) to private equity investors for $1 billion.

Dollar Tree's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Dollar Tree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.33% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Tree's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Tree's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Tree's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

