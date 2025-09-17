Breaking Down Carvana: 19 Analysts Share Their Views

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carvana CVNA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Carvana, presenting an average target of $412.84, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.55% from the previous average price target of $348.24.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Carvana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $425.00 $415.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $370.00 $365.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $490.00 $415.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $415.00 $350.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $380.00 $260.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $460.00 $400.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $425.00 $390.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $460.00 $440.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $440.00 $340.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $425.00 $375.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $500.00 $340.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $450.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $325.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $390.00 $310.00 Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $329.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $415.00 $325.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $375.00 $300.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $275.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $305.00 $295.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Carvana. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Carvana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Carvana's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carvana analyst ratings.

Get to Know Carvana Better

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Carvana's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Carvana's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carvana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carvana's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.53.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.