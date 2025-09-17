9 Analysts Assess Waste Connections: What You Need To Know

Waste Connections WCN underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Waste Connections, revealing an average target of $209.78, a high estimate of $219.00, and a low estimate of $199.00. A decline of 1.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Waste Connections. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Neutral $199.00 $204.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Neutral $204.00 $208.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Outperformer $215.00 $212.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $208.00 $202.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $219.00 $221.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $211.00 $224.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $202.00 $206.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $218.00 $216.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Lowers Outperformer $212.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Connections. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Connections. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waste Connections compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Waste Connections compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Waste Connections's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Waste Connections's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waste Connections analyst ratings.

Discovering Waste Connections: A Closer Look

Waste Connections is the third-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 113 active landfills (20 are exploration and production waste landfills and 16 are nonmunicipal waste landfills), 163 transfer stations, and 89 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets. Waste Connections entered the Canadian market with its 2016 merger with Progressive Waste. In 2024, 14% of consolidated revenue was generated from the firm's Canadian segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Waste Connections's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Waste Connections's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Connections's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Connections's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Waste Connections's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.