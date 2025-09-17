What Analysts Are Saying About Zurn Elkay Water Solns Stock

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Zurn Elkay Water Solns ZWS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Zurn Elkay Water Solns, presenting an average target of $49.5, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.0% increase from the previous average price target of $45.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zurn Elkay Water Solns by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $43.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zurn Elkay Water Solns. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zurn Elkay Water Solns compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zurn Elkay Water Solns's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zurn Elkay Water Solns's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Zurn Elkay Water Solns: A Closer Look

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procures, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The company's product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

A Deep Dive into Zurn Elkay Water Solns's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water Solns's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zurn Elkay Water Solns's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zurn Elkay Water Solns's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

