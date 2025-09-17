Where American Homes 4 Rent Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on American Homes 4 Rent AMH, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for American Homes 4 Rent, revealing an average target of $39.25, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average has decreased by 4.55% from the previous average price target of $41.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Homes 4 Rent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $37.00 $43.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $40.00 $41.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $41.00 $40.50 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $40.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of American Homes 4 Rent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Homes 4 Rent's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

Breaking Down American Homes 4 Rent's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, American Homes 4 Rent adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

