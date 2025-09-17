6 Analysts Assess Lemonade: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Lemonade LMND over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 3 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lemonade, presenting an average target of $38.67, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Observing a 39.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Lemonade by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $60.00 $55.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Underperform $42.00 $23.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $55.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $24.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Underperform $23.00 $15.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $26.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lemonade. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lemonade. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lemonade compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Lemonade compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lemonade's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Lemonade's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lemonade analyst ratings.

Get to Know Lemonade Better

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

Financial Milestones: Lemonade's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Lemonade's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lemonade's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lemonade's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.