Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Element Solutions

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Element Solutions ESI, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.86, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.91% increase from the previous average price target of $26.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Element Solutions among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Announces Buy $30.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $29.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $27.00 $24.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Element Solutions. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Element Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Element Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Element Solutions analyst ratings.

Get to Know Element Solutions Better

Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. The company's reportable segments are Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment, which generates maximum revenue, researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to semiconductor packaging. This segment's wet chemicals for metallization, surface treatments, and solderable finishes form the physical circuitry pathways, and its assembly materials, such as solder, pastes, fluxes, and adhesives, join those pathways together.

Element Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Element Solutions's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.04% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Element Solutions's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Element Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.97% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Element Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.